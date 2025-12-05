Dozens Of Artists Unite For Joey’s Song Benefit Winter Concert Festival FREEZING MAN

MADISON, WI (CelebrityAccess) – Freezing Man 2026 – the one-of-a-kind, two-night winter benefit concert is returning January 9–10 to The Sylvee in Madison, WI – and has added several standout performers to its all-star lineup of more than 35 world-renowned artists. The latest slate of musicians is confirmed today by Joey’s Song, the non-profit that created the festival, with all proceeds supporting epilepsy research and programs for children with special needs.

The newly-added performers include: John Rzeznik (Goo Goo Dolls), Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s), Tracy Bonham, Jeremy Tappero and Ryan Smith (Soul Asylum), Broadway lead actor Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton: An American Musical, New York & Chicago), and Jordi Radnoti (from Olivia Rodrigo’s touring band). They join an already powerhouse lineup, including members from Garbage, The Bangles, The Go-Go’s, Belly, Portugal. The Man, Silversun Pickups, Fountains of Wayne, Eve 6, and others. Together, they’ll unite for two unforgettable nights of thrilling collaborations, covers, and spontaneous supergroup jams. The weekend will be emceed by Wisconsin’s own Emmy Award-winning comedian Charlie Berens of “Manitowoc Minute” fame. All artists are scheduled to perform for both nights.

For the first time in its 15-year history, Joey’s Song will stream one of its musical events live: the “Electric Jam Livestream” for the Saturday, January 10th show at 7:00 PM CT, allowing fans everywhere to experience the full concert online. All livestream proceeds directly benefit Joey’s Song and its mission. Preorder the “Electric Jam Livestream” now for $25 (allowing access for two supporters) at joeyssong.org/livestream.

Garbage’s Butch Vig – also the legendary producer behind albums by Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins and Sonic Youth – will return as Freezing Man’s musical director. His group The Know-It-All Boyfriends will once again serve as the house band, and in addition, will face off with the all-female “Know-It-All Girlfriends” for a musical showdown in the fan-favorite “Battle of the Bands.” These unique concerts will feature a rotating lineup of rock and pop icons performing deep cuts, chart hits, favorite songs from the artists themselves and everything in between.

Joey’s Song continues to transform loss into hope – it was founded in memory of Joey Gomoll, who passed away just before his fifth birthday after a lifelong battle with Dravet Syndrome. The organization is now celebrating its 15th year and has raised more than $1.75 million through concerts and events featuring some of the biggest names in rock, alternative, and pop music – from Grammy winners and nominees and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees to Top 40 hitmakers and alternative rock icons.

“The ‘Electric Jam Livestream’ gives fans all over the world a front-row seat to one of the most unique concert experiences anywhere—every song, every collaboration, every surprise,” said Michael Gomoll, Joey’s father and founder and CEO of Joey’s Song. “Whether you’re in the room or watching online at home, you’re helping make a real difference. It’s more important than ever that we keep supporting epilepsy research to help us get closer to finding a cure, and we hope Freezing Man 2026 will help raise awareness about this much-misunderstood neurological disorder.”

The two-day Freezing Man benefit will consist of:

Friday, January 9 – “Unplugged Night”

An intimate, seated evening of acoustic performances and storytelling from the artists.

Saturday, January 10 – “Electric Night”

The full-blown Freezing Man experience: the Battle of the Bands, surprise mashups, and an epic finale jam. The “Electric Jam Livestream” is available to preorder now on joeyssong.org.

Tickets are on sale now via JoeysSong.org: general admission tickets are $45 for the Jan. 9th show and $55 for the Jan. 10th show. Showtime for both evenings is 7:00 pm CT. Proceeds from FREEZING MAN 2026 and the livestream benefit CURE Epilepsy, select Epilepsy Foundation affiliates, and Wisconsin Badger Camp. Follow updates and lineup announcements at #FreezingMan and JoeysSong.org. Performers are subject to change.

As in previous years’ festivities, Joey’s Song is hosting in-person and online auctions at JoeysSong.org. From signed sports memorabilia and guitars to one-of-a-kind collectibles from rock legends and top athletes, the auction is packed with can’t-miss items for music lovers, collectors, and sports fans alike. Many auctions are directly connected to Freezing Man 2026, including VIP packages for meet-and-greets and backstage tours with performers to signed guitars, cowbells and drumheads. Other items up for auction include a harmonica signed by Alanis Morissette, autographed guitars by Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and Brad Paisley, and a Rolling Stone issue signed by members of R.E.M.

UPDATED FULL ARTIST LINEUP (Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10, 2026):

Butch Vig and Duke Erikson (Garbage)

Vicki Peterson (The Bangles)

Jane Wiedlin and Gina Schock^ (The Go-Gos)

John Rzeznik (Goo Goo Dolls)

Gail Greenwood (Belly)

Jody Stephens and Jon Auer (Big Star)

Kay Hanley and Stacy Jones (Letters to Cleo)

Hugo Burnham^ (Gang of Four)

Max Collins^ (Eve 6)

Tracy Bonham^

Marshall Crenshaw

Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger (Silversun Pickups)

Steve Porcaro (Toto)

John Cowsill (The Cowsills)

John Gourley (Portugal. The Man)

Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton: An American Musical, New York & Chicago)

Jeremy Tappero and Ryan Smith (Soul Asylum)

Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne)

Freedy Johnston

Sierra Swan

Jordi Radnoti^ (drummer, Olivia Rodrigo’s touring band)

Paul Allen^ (Ten Finger Orchestra)

Marissa Paternoster

Gina Volpe