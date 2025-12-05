Dustin Lynch Raises Money To Aid Education From Sold-Out Tenth Annual Hometown Benefit Show

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Hosting his annual DUSTIN LYNCH AND FRIENDS BENEFIT CONCERT at his former high school, Tullahoma High School, for the tenth year on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, Tullahoma, TN-native Dustin Lynch raised over $32K for two local organizations making a direct impact on children and families in Coffee County: Bel Aire PTO Inclusive Playground, which is raising funds to build the school’s first inclusive playground for special needs children, and Isaiah 117 House, which provides a safe, comforting home environment for children awaiting foster placement. Likewise, toys were collected for Toys for Tots for the area. The evening also featured special guest appearances from hit songwriters Ben Johnson, Josh Thompson, and Austin Shawn.

Fresh off a landmark year that delivered his milestone 10th #1 with “Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll),” Lynch continued his run of high-impact moments throughout 2025. Currently co-headlining the nationwide TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR with Scotty McCreery, the MULTI-PLATINUM entertainer is performing to packed audiences across the country.

Showcasing his versatility across platforms, Lynch also made an appearance on CBS’ The Road, joining Keith Urban as his on-stage partner and co-mentor during the Tulsa, Oklahoma episode. Stepping in for Blake Shelton, Lynch offered real-time performance insight to the top seven contestants, earning praise for elevating the competition with sharp, grounded artist-to-artist feedback, from calling standout group numbers a “10 out of 10” to championing contestant Adam Sanders and identifying the night’s strongest original performance. His role on the episode marked one of the season’s most memorable guest appearances and reinforced his continued influence within the format.

Dustin Lynch 2025 Tour Dates

DECEMBER

4 | Ralston, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena+

5 | Fargo, ND – SCHEELS Arena+

6 | Duluth, MN – AMSOIL Arena+

11 | Aspen, CO – NHL Alumni Weekend – DJ Club Set

12 | Tulsa, OK – Skyline Event Center

13 | Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas

+ TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR