Lily Allen Announces North American Headline Tour For Spring 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The remarkable Lily Allen, whose critically acclaimed album West End Girl has become a massive global success with over 150 million streams, has announced her highly anticipated North American headline tour dates for Spring 2026.

The show – Lily Allen Performs West End Girl – will see the singer/songwriter play her brand-new album in its entirety, in the order the songs appear on the record.

Her biggest tour to date, the nine-date North American run begins April 3 in Chicago and stops in Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up on April 28 in San Francisco.

Artist presale sign-up opens today, December 5, at 10:00 AM ET, and closes on Monday, December 8, at 11:00 PM ET.

Artist presale runs from Wednesday, December 10, at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, December 11, at 10:00 PM local time with general on-sale beginning on Friday, December 12, at 10:00 AM local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, VIP exclusive merch item, autographed VIP tour poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Allen instantly sold-out her U.K. tour upon announcement, adding additional arena dates across the U.K. and Ireland due to overwhelming demand.

Next weekend, Allen will be the musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, appearing alongside guest host Josh O’Connor. Tune in to NBC on Saturday, December 13 at 11:30 PM ET.

2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/03 – The Auditorium – Chicago, IL

04/07 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

04/11 – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens – Boston, MA

04/14 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

04/17 – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA

04/19 – Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

04/21 – Fox Theatre – Atlanta, GA

04/25 – Orpheum Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

04/28 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA