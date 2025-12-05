Muk Posh Artist Management Launches Record Label And Digital Creator Services

The new record label Muk Posh officially launches today, along with their services geared towards digital creators, with Dimitri Dinas at the helm. Beginning as an artist management company, Muk Posh has represented and released music from artists including Sylo, Amaarae, Maz, Juke, Mother Apple, Tobias Dray, Maddie Jay, Young Friend and Blair Lee over the recent years. Music released on the newly announced label will be distributed by The Orchard.

Born in New York and raised in Salt Lake City, Dinas went to school and A&R scouted for Universal Music Canada in Toronto. While hosting an open mic night in Toronto, he and the alt-R&B artist Sylo crossed paths and immediately sparked a connection. He then moved to Los Angeles and established Muk Posh management from the ground up. Now based in New York again, many of Dinas’ artists found their way to him in moments of serendipity and simple life connections.

Speaking on his approach to cutting through the noise, Dinas shared that what sets Muk Posh apart is, “Thinking outside the box independently, to fight against the algorithm. We are breaking rules in a saturated market where everyone thinks they have to follow them.”

He continues, “Anything is possible, I don’t like to say no. It’s never too early to do anything or shoot for the stars/big opportunities.”

Under the leadership of Dinas, Sylo has entranced as a rising alt-R&B vocalist already with an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and a COLORSxSTUDIOS session under his belt. He recently released his newest single “Seraphine” ahead of an upcoming headline tour and support tour with Latin R&B phenom Jesse Baez, and a debut mixtape/project in 2026.

Elsewhere, Dinas’ Greek heritage kindred him to Cypriot-Brit artist Juke who had the #1 most viral song in Greece and Cyprus in summer 2024. Juke is now rolling out his new EP with AWAL and is already receiving spins on BBC Radio. Salt Lake City rising artist Maz’s second EP release with Winspear is due for release in Spring 2026 ahead of new tour dates. Mother Apple (formerly known as Yumi Nu) is the artist project from the globally renowned supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel. Separating her modeling from her music, her artistry has come to take on many different forms. Back in 2024, Muk Posh released Blair Lee’s second EP titled LIMBO with standout tracks “Don’t Wanna Leave” and “Same Place.”

Recently, Muk Posh began working with music content creator and journalist Tia Ho. Known for her work with Pigeons & Planes and KEXP, this year has seen her working with the likes of Coachella, Icelandic Airwaves, Beggars Group, XL Recordings, Ninja Tune, Atlantic Records and more.

“The quality of the music will always cut through the noise. Patience and belief are what lead to tenured success,” Dinas concludes.