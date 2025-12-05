Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. In Landmark $82.7 Billion Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Netflix has announced plans to buy Warner Bros. in a deal worth about $82.7 billion, according to Variety. This is Netflix’s biggest purchase ever and one of the largest in Hollywood history. However, it may face intense antitrust scrutiny in the U.S. and Europe. Regulators and lawmakers have raised alarms that the merger could give Netflix control of more than 30% of the streaming market, a threshold traditionally considered problematic under antitrust law. Critics argue that such consolidation may reduce competition, limit theatrical releases, and diminish opportunities for creators, while Netflix counters that the deal will deliver consumer benefits through bundled offerings and continued cinema commitments. The Justice Department and EU regulators are expected to launch extensive reviews, with potential conditions or remedies likely before approval.

The deal includes Warner Bros.’ famous movies and shows like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Friends, and the DC superhero films. It also includes HBO and HBO Max. For now, HBO and HBO Max will stay separate, but Netflix plans to add their shows and movies to its own platform later.

Netflix leaders say this is a big step for the company. They believe combining Warner Bros.’ long history with Netflix’s global reach will give viewers more choices and help create new stories for years to come.

The deal is expected to close in late 2026 after getting approval from regulators. Warner’s cable channels like CNN and TNT will be spun off into a separate company called Discovery Global. Experts think the deal will face tough reviews because it could change how movies and shows are distributed.

For Netflix users, this could mean a much bigger library of shows and movies. Imagine having Harry Potter and Game of Thrones alongside Netflix hits like Stranger Things and Squid Game. Prices haven’t been announced yet, but Netflix says it wants to keep things simple for viewers.

This move shows how streaming companies are getting bigger to compete. Netflix will now own some of the most popular franchises, making it stronger against rivals like Disney. Some worry this could hurt movie theaters, as more big films might go straight to streaming.