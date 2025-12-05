Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Arrested On Drug Possession Charges In Japan

OKINAWA (CelebrityAccess) — American actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, best known as the author of the Tony-nominated Slave Play, was arrested in Japan on suspicion of attempting to smuggle a controlled substance into the country.

Reuters reports that Harris, 36, was detained at Okinawa’s Naha Airport on November 16th after customs officials allegedly found 0.78 grams of crystals containing the synthetic drug MDMA.

A police official told Reuters that Harris remains in custody. It is not yet known whether he has secured legal representation.

Japan is known for its stringent drug laws, where even small amounts can result in lengthy prison sentences, as well as correctional facilities that enforce strict disciplinary measures. However, unlike some other Asian nations, including Singapore, Japan does not impose the death penalty for drug possession.

A representative for Harris did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.