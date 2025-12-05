ROSALÍA Announces Global ‘LUX’ Tour For 2026

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and global visionary ROSALÍA announces her most extensive headlining tour to date — the LUX TOUR 2026, a sweeping 42-show arena run across 17 countries in support of her critically acclaimed new album LUX, out now via Columbia Records.

Produced by Live Nation, the LUX TOUR 2026 kicks off March 16 in Lyon, France at LDLC Arena, with performances across France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, before wrapping September 3 in San Juan at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

The tour will bring to life ROSALÍA’s fourth full-length body of work, LUX, originally recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Daníel Bjarnason. The album features several collaborators including Björk, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Yahritza, Yves Tumor, and the Escolania de Montserrat i Cor Cambra Palau de la Música Catalana.

Since its release, LUX has delivered the strongest commercial debut of ROSALÍA’s career and set new milestones for Spanish-language music on a global scale, breaking multiple all-time records across major markets. The album opened at #1 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums Chart—marking the artist’s second global chart-topping debut, and achieved the biggest streaming debut ever for a female Spanish-language artist on the platform.

LUX also saw historic results in Spain, record-setting performances in France and the United Kingdom, multiple #1 debuts across Europe, her highest-ever placement in the United States, and impressive momentum across Latin America, ROSALÍA’s new album reaffirms her position as one of the most influential and boundary-breaking artists in music today.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 11 on rosalia.com.

U.S. & CANADA PRESALE: American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets for select shows in North America, available for purchase starting Tuesday, December 9 at 9am local before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences .

VIP: In North America and Latin America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive merch bundle, early entry & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

ROSALÍA – LUX TOUR 2026 DATES:

Mon Mar 16 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

Wed Mar 18 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri Mar 20 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Sun Mar 22 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

Wed Mar 25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

Mon Mar 30 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena

Wed Apr 01 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena

Fri Apr 03 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena

Sat Apr 04 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena

Wed Apr 08 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

Thu Apr 09 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

Mon Apr 13 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Apr 15 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Fri Apr 17 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Sat Apr 18 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Apr 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Mon Apr 27 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome

Wed Apr 29 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Fri May 01 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Tue May 05 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Jun 04 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Jun 08 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Jun 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Jun 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Jun 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Jun 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 27 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Mon Jun 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Jul 03 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Mon Jul 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Jul 16 – Bogotá, CO – Movistar Arena

Fri Jul 24 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena

Sat Jul 25 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena

Sat Aug 01 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena

Sun Aug 02 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena

Mon Aug 10 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Farmasi Arena

Sat Aug 15 – Guadalajara, MX – Arena VFG

Wed Aug 19 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey

Mon Aug 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

Wed Aug 26 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

Thu Sep 03 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de Puerto Rico