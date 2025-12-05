TEG To End UK Touring Operations By Mid-2026

LONDON (vip-booking) – The update follows the recent sale of TEG Europe’s UK venue portfolio to Propaganda Independent Venues.

A spokesperson confirmed the wind-down and thanked Managing Director Toby Leighton-Pope and the UK touring team for their contribution. Leighton-Pope has led TEG Europe since its formation in July 2022, when TEG consolidated its UK operations into TEG Live Europe.

TEG expanded significantly in the UK following its 2019 acquisition of The MJR Group, a major promoter and venue operator staging more than 2,000 shows a year and working with acts including 50 Cent, Hans Zimmer, UB40 and Culture Club.

MJR also owned venues such as Tramshed (Cardiff) and The Mill (Birmingham), held stakes in several others, and had acquired UK club-night brand Propaganda.

Since entering the European market, TEG has delivered several high-profile UK arena tours, including Busted’s 20th anniversary run and Girls Aloud’s reunion tour, as well as this year’s strong-selling Busted vs McFly co-headline tour. TEG Europe also staged the inaugural Come Together Festival in Newcastle.

Other parts of TEG’s UK business will continue unaffected. The company stated that TEG Sport will maintain its UK operations, while Ticketek UK remains active with ongoing investment planned