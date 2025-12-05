The Blues Foundation Reveals The Keeping the Blues Alive Honorees For 2026

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Blues Foundation will mark its 45th anniversary next year by honoring the 2026 Keeping the Blues Alive (KBA) Award recipients during International Blues Challenge (IBC) Week, January 13–17, 2026, in Memphis.

This year’s honorees are: Cognac Blues Passions, John Anderson, Jeff Davis, Michael Gray, Jazz Alley, Nola Blue, Jim Hartzell, Robert Terrell, and Mark Jacobson.

The awards recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the the world of blues music.

Highlights among this year’s honorees include:

Cognac Blues Passions: A renowned European festival bringing blues and roots music to the city of Cognac, France, for more than 30 years.

John Anderson: Filmmaker and documentarian whose work preserves and celebrates Chicago blues through award-winning films.

Jeff Davis: Omaha-based festival producer and community leader who founded the Playing with Fire Festival to bring world-class blues to his hometown.

Michael Gray: Music historian, journalist, and curator, noted for groundbreaking exhibitions and publications celebrating blues and R&B history.

Jazz Alley: Seattle’s iconic venue, supporting decades of blues performances and artist residencies.

Nola Blue: Record label founder and artist manager, dedicated to promoting blues artists including Benny Turner, Cash McCall, and Frank Bey.

Jim Hartzell: Photographer capturing the live blues scene across Florida, the U.S., and internationally, providing artists with free professional imagery.

Robert Terrell: Curator, producer, sound engineer, and mentor, fostering blues education and preserving its cultural legacy.

Mark Jacobson: Veteran radio host at KSCU 103.3 FM, promoting blues for nearly four decades and mentoring new generations of DJs.

The honorees will be celebrated at the KBA Awards Brunch on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Centric, Memphis.

The awards are part of the 40th Annual International Blues Challenge, which features more than 1,000 musicians from around the world competing on historic Beale Street, with showcases, workshops, panels, and master classes, culminating with the Finals at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, January 17, at noon.