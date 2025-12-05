The Mavericks’ Raul Malo Hospitalized Ahead Of Ryman Tribute Show

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Raul Malo, best known as the frontman of the Miami-based band The Mavericks, was hospitalized on Thursday.

His wife, Betty Malo, shared the news in a social media post that evening. No additional details about his condition were disclosed.

Malo revealed in 2024 that he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer. In September, he canceled most of his upcoming performances due to ongoing health issues.

Although he is not scheduled to perform, Malo is set to be honored with two tribute concerts at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Friday and Saturday. Backed by The Mavericks, the shows will feature an extensive lineup that includes Chuck Mead, Cimafunk, Emily West, Hector Tellez Jr., Jaime Hanna, James Otto, Jamey Johnson, JD McPherson, Jeff Hanna, Jesse Dayton, Jim Lauderdale, Jimmie Vaughan, Joshua Ray Walker, Maggie Rose, Mandy Barnett, Marty Stuart, Nicole Atkins, Nikki Lane, Patty Griffin, Ray Benson, Seth Walker, Steve Earle, Sweet Lizzy Project, Wade Hayes, Waylon Payne, Wendy Moten, and others.