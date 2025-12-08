Avenged Sevenfold And Good Charlotte Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte are teaming up for a double bill North American tour in the summer of 2026.
Promoted by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off July 25 in Ridgedale, MO, and will hit markets such as Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Toronto, Montreal, New York, and Boston before wrapping at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ on August 27.
Avenged Sevenfold will be touring behind their latest song, “Magic”, which debuted with the recent season of Call of Duty BO7 last week and was released independently, continuing the ambition of the band’s current work.
Good Charlotte are also supporting new music following the release of Motel Du Cap, their first new album in seven years in August.
Both bands will offer VIP experiences for the tour, including benefits such as early entry to the floor for prime views of the show, VIP merch and other venue perks.
TOUR DATES:
Sat Jul 25 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Mon Jul 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Thu Jul 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 01 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Tue Aug 04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Thu Aug 06 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Aug 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Wed Aug 12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Aug 18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Tue Aug 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre