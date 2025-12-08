Avenged Sevenfold And Good Charlotte Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte are teaming up for a double bill North American tour in the summer of 2026.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off July 25 in Ridgedale, MO, and will hit markets such as Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Toronto, Montreal, New York, and Boston before wrapping at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ on August 27.

Avenged Sevenfold will be touring behind their latest song, “Magic”, which debuted with the recent season of Call of Duty BO7 last week and was released independently, continuing the ambition of the band’s current work.

Good Charlotte are also supporting new music following the release of Motel Du Cap, their first new album in seven years in August.

Both bands will offer VIP experiences for the tour, including benefits such as early entry to the floor for prime views of the show, VIP merch and other venue perks.

TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 25 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Mon Jul 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Thu Jul 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 01 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Tue Aug 04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 06 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Aug 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Aug 12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Aug 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre