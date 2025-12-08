Carson Vickrey Named Director Of Business Development At A2IM

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the appointment of industry veteran Carson Vickrey as the organization’s new Director of Business Development, effective immediately.

Vickrey joins A2IM from Marauder, where she served as Director of Marketing and Events. Her résumé also includes roles at NIVA, among other industry positions.

She has also been a featured participant at events such as Indie Week, Music Biz, and SXSW.

“We are delighted to welcome Carson to the A2IM team as our new Director of Business Development,” said Ian Harrison, CEO of A2IM. “Carson’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the independent music community will make her an incredible asset to the team. Her energy and passion will play a vital role in supporting our members and advancing A2IM’s mission.”

“Independent music and the independent community have been an important part of my life and career to date. I look forward to helping amplify the great work our members are doing across the industry, alongside the great team here at A2IM,” added Vickrey.