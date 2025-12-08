Chris Schuman And Shawn Worlow Named Co-Presidents At RockForce

ROCK LITITZ, PA (CelebrityAccess) — RockForce, the live events production company, announced the appointment of production industry veterans Chris Schuman and Shawn Worlow as co-presidents.

Schuman, formerly of James Thomas Productions, and Worlow, Founder and President of The Production Collective, will succeed the company’s outgoing CEO Bob McClintock. McClintock, who led the original integration of RockForce’s nine founding companies, will transition to a board role, continuing to provide strategic guidance.

“With the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary, the FIFA World Cup 2026, and other music festivals, big tours, and more, the live entertainment industry is preparing for an incredible year,” said David Bernstein, Founder and Executive Chairman of RockForce. “RockForce is the most responsive, reliable, and experienced team in the industry. We named Chris and Shawn as our new co-presidents to lead RockForce and position the company to be ahead of the curve and continue to set the standard for workforce and production excellence.”

Along with the leadership transition, RockForce revealed that it has also expanded its rigging division. Led by TCP, SPRAT, and IRATA-certified professionals, the division has been the focus of new workforce development and training initiatives as well as an upgraded fleet of hoists and rental gear.