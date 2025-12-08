Conway Entertainment Group Live Consulting Launches In Nashville; Lerner Theatre Flagship Project

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Conway Entertainment Group Live (CEG Live) has officially launched consulting services. This new offering of CEG Live specializes in driving the growth, development, and success of entertainment venues through a unique combination of live event management and expert venue consulting services. Led by music industry veteran Tony Conway, CEG Live provides venue booking as well as tailored strategies and hands-on support to help venues thrive in today’s competitive entertainment landscape.

Blake McDaniel, Scott Welch, Sherry May and Brandon Mauldin, along with Conway, will handle day-to-day operations at CEG Live.

“When any need arises in the entertainment venue business, we want to assist,” says Conway, Founder and CEO of CEG Live. “Following the success of the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, Indiana, we move forward with new venue projects already in the works.”

CEG Live has completed its flagship project, the historic Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, Indiana, where it trained staff, completed marketing and financial audits, negotiated strategic vendor deals and completed a nationwide job search to place a new General Manager, as well as a new Finance and Booking Director.

Key achievements included staff training, standardized policies, strengthened operational and financial modeling, and improved promoter relationships — all designed to position the venue for continued artistic and economic impact.

The project culminated in a record-breaking milestone for the city: a free outdoor concert featuring Kool & The Gang and The Commodores, drawing an estimated 15,000 attendees — the largest community gathering in Elkhart’s history. The celebration not only honored the Lerner Theatre’s 100 year anniversary, but also marked its renewed standing as a vibrant cultural anchor for the region.