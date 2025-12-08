DEAG Reports Strong Results For Q3 And Upgrades Full-Year 2025 Outlook

BERLIN (VIP-NEWS) — The Berlin-based live entertainment and ticketing group generated revenue of €322.8 million for the period, a 27.7% increase on the previous year’s €252.8m.

EBITDA rose to €18.8m, more than tripling the 2024 figure of €5.3m.

Performance strengthened further in Q3, with revenue up 39.4% to €167.4m and EBITDA rising from €2.2m to €12.2m.

DEAG also reported strong ticketing activity, with around 9 million tickets sold by the end of September — most through its own platforms.

Full-year sales are expected to reach approximately 12 million, compared to more than 11 million in 2024.

Advance payments for upcoming events totaled €132m (2024: €78.4m), providing what the company described as strong visibility heading into Q4 and 2026.

Liquidity stood at €87m at the end of September and rose to over €108m after the issuance of the new 2025/2029 corporate bond in October, which carries an interest coupon 25 basis points lower than its predecessor.

Across the reporting period, DEAG staged thousands of concerts, tours and festivals, presenting acts including Sam Fender, Lenny Kravitz, Andrea Bocelli, Andreas Gabalier, Marilyn Manson and Judas Priest.

Its European festival portfolio delivered another strong summer, spanning EDM, pop/rock, classical and jazz events.

The company expects Q4 to maintain this trajectory, with events featuring Ed Sheeran, Stereophonics, Tream, Soprano and Till Lindemann, whose tour has already sold more than 190,000 tickets. DEAG also anticipates the 10-millionth visitor to its Christmas Garden light-trail series this year.

DEAG continued its Buy & Build acquisition strategy, adding the ROCKHARZ Festival to its portfolio and increasing its shareholding in Fane Productions to 100% after the reporting period.

Looking ahead to 2026, DEAG says it has a strong event pipeline, with planned tours by Zucchero, Die Toten Hosen, Gorillaz, Nena and Foreigner.

Group CEO Detlef Kornett said: “We have delivered very strong performance in the first three quarters and have now significantly raised our forecast for 2025. Demand for tickets remains high, and we are increasingly relying on our own platforms. With a strong financial structure and an attractive, diversified event portfolio, we are excellently positioned to continue our growth trajectory in the strong final quarter and then in the coming years.”