Four Nations Withdraw From Eurovision 2026

LONDON (vip-booking) – Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and the Netherlands have each stated they will not take part in next year’s competition, citing concerns over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Their decisions follow the EBU General Assembly’s choice not to hold a requested vote on Israel’s participation, despite formal appeals from several broadcasters.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said taking part in 2026 would be “unconscionable” given the humanitarian situation in Gaza, while Spain’s RTVE expressed disappointment that its request for a specific vote was rejected, saying the move “increases RTVE’s distrust of the festival’s organisation”.

Broadcasters from eight countries had called for a secret ballot on Israel’s eligibility. Instead, the EBU put forward updated rules aimed at limiting government-led promotional campaigns that could influence Eurovision voting—a response to concerns raised during the 2025 contest.

The debate has underscored divisions among participating nations, including within the contest’s major financial contributors. Spain’s withdrawal marks a significant shift among the “big five” countries, while Germany’s SWR and the BBC have signalled continued support for the EBU’s decisions. Austrian broadcaster ORF, host of Eurovision 2026, has also backed Israel’s inclusion.

Despite the withdrawals, the EBU said the rule changes adopted this week would help ensure the contest “remains a place for unity and cultural exchange”. The 2026 edition is now expected to proceed amid heightened political tension and increased scrutiny of participating artists.