Keith Urban To Headline Boots In The Park’s Gilbert Edition

GILBERT, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert and festival promoter Activated Events announced the return of Boots In The Park to Gilbert, AZ, in 2026, with Keith Urban set to headline the country music festival.

The event, scheduled for March 21, features a lineup that also includes Dustin Lynch, Mitchell Tenpenny, Mackenzie Carpenter, Bryan Martin, and more.

The announcement of the Gilbert Regional Park edition follows earlier news of the festival expanding with a two-day event in Albuquerque featuring Post Malone and Jelly Roll, as well as Boots In The Park dates in Norco, Bakersfield, and Fresno headlined by Jon Pardi, and in San Diego headlined by Miranda Lambert.

Additional festivals will be announced in the coming weeks, organizers said.

“Bringing Boots In The Park to Gilbert with Keith Urban headlining is incredibly special,” said Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events. “Fans have asked for Keith for years, and being able to finally bring him—alongside Dustin Lynch, Mitchell Tenpenny, and an overall powerhouse lineup—is something we’re extremely proud of. Gilbert has always shown up big for us, and this is shaping up to be our biggest year yet.”

The presale for Boots In The Park in Gilbert, AZ begins Friday, December 12, 2025, followed by a public onsale the same day.