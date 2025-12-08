ONErpm Partners With SongTools To Power New Audience Growth Suite

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – SongTools, the fast-growing platform empowering music creators with one-click marketing and ad tech solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership and full platform integration with OFFstep, ONErpm’s proprietary artist and label platform.

Through this partnership, the SongTools integration has been branded as the Audience Growth Suite for OFFstep artists—providing a robust set of tools designed to turn exposure into real, lasting fan relationships. The Audience Growth Suite combines automated playlist outreach, digital ad deployment, smart links, and real-time performance analytics, allowing artists and labels to launch campaigns that drive genuine audience growth directly from within their existing workflow.

“ONErpm has built one of the most forward-thinking modern music companies, and OFFstep is at the core of empowering creators to manage their businesses,” said Danny Garcia, CEO of SongTools. “Our mission is to democratize access to impactful, data-driven marketing tools—and partnering with ONErpm allows us to deliver on that promise for hundreds of thousands of creators worldwide.”

SongTools simplifies the complex and often costly world of digital promotion, enabling independent artists to create and launch professional campaigns with ease. At a time when major-label artists often benefit from entire marketing departments, SongTools levels the playing field by making enterprise-level promotional tools accessible to creators of all sizes.

Whether a regional artist trying to break into streaming markets, an indie label building sustainable campaigns, or a global act preparing for their next release, SongTools makes it possible to plan, launch, and optimize marketing efforts with just a few clicks—no marketing degree or agency required.

“At ONErpm, our goal is to give artists and labels not just access to distribution, but the tools to grow their audiences and careers truly,” said William Sword, Global Head of Ads & Direct to Fan at ONErpm. “Our new Audience Growth Suite, powered by SongTools brings powerful, time-saving marketing and promotional capabilities directly into the artist workflow. It’s another way we’re helping creators take control of their growth, expand their reach, and build sustainable success—all from one unified platform.”

The rollout to all ONErpm OFFstep clients is currently underway.