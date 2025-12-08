RockForce Names Chris Schuman And Shawn Worlow As Co-Presidents

ROCK LITITZ, PA (CelebrityAccess) – RockForce, the trusted team in setting the stage for the greatest moments in live events, today named long-time production industry veterans Chris Schuman and Shawn Worlow as co-presidents.

Schuman and Worlow’s combined deep production knowledge combined with their strategic agility will guide RockForce through continued growth. Outgoing CEO Bob McClintock, who led the original integration of RockForce’s nine founding companies, will transition to a board role, continuing to provide strategic oversight.

Schuman, formerly of James Thomas Productions, brings decades of operational expertise and has played a central role in building the foundational systems behind RockForce.

Worlow, Founder and President of The Production Collective, is known for producing large-scale events with creativity and executional excellence, including Formula 1, SEMA Fest, and the NFL Draft.

With 2026 poised to be one of the biggest years for celebratory events, large gatherings and major events around the country’s 250th anniversary and the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, RockForce is positioning itself to deliver even greater speed, precision, and reliability to promoters, venues, and producers nationwide.

“With the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary, the FIFA World Cup 2026, and other music festivals, big tours, and more, the live entertainment industry is preparing for an incredible year,” said David Bernstein, Founder and Executive Chairman of RockForce. “RockForce is the most responsive, reliable, and experienced team in the industry. We named Chris and Shawn as our new co-presidents to lead RockForce and position the company to be ahead of the curve and continue to set the standard for workforce and production excellence.”

With increasing demand for rigging across live and permanent install environments, RockForce is also bolstering its rigging division, led by ETCP, SPRAT, and IRATA-certified professionals and supported by new workforce development and training initiatives along with an enhanced fleet of hoists and rental gear.