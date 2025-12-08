Trust Records Strikes New Deal to Steward Bad Brains’ Catalog and Legacy

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The pioneering punk band Bad Brains announced a new partnership with the independent label Trust Records.

Under the deal, Trust Records will govern and administer all Bad Brains–owned and controlled intellectual property, including music publishing, recorded music, name and likeness, trademark, and visual IP.

The agreement covers the band’s self-titled debut, as well as the albums Rock for Light, I Against I, and Quickness.

Additionally, Trust Records has launched a new Artist Advisory Board and appointed Bad Brains bassist Darryl Jenifer to serve as a member.

“After 40-plus years of forging the spirit of PMA through our brand of progressive punk rock, aka Hardcore, I’m happy that Bad Brains will be sharing the wheel with Trust in our ongoing quest to keep Bad Brains alive in the hearts and minds of our supporters as we step into the future,” said Bad Brains bassist Darryl Jenifer. “Trust’s love and knowledge of Bad Brains and the PMA ethos makes them a perfect match to partner with as we keep Bad Brains ‘Sailin’ On.’ Stay tuned for what’s next. One love and a hefty dose of PMA.”

“We started Trust Records to promote, preserve, and protect punk and hardcore music and the culture that surrounds it,” said Trust Records founder Matt Pincus. “Bad Brains is the absolute top of the mountain in punk and hardcore. They taught the rest of us how to do it. It is the highest honor to partner with Darryl and Bad Brains in the stewardship of their iconic work.”

Joe Nelson, co-founder of Trust Records, added: “Bad Brains is an iconic and legendary band whose impact on global culture cannot be overstated. We are thrilled that they’ve chosen Trust Records as their home, and we look forward to working with them to continue building their fan base around the world.”