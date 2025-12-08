VenuWorks Names Robert Thomas Executive Director For Its Cedar Rapids Facilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (CelebrityAccess) — VenuWorks announced it has tapped Robert Thomas as executive director of its managed facilities in Cedar Rapids, including Alliant Energy PowerHouse, the historic Paramount Theatre, McGrath Amphitheatre, and the ImOn Ice Arena Cedar Rapids.

With almost two decades of experience in facilities management, Thomas most recently served as Vice President of Programming & Talent Buying and President at TempleLive, where he oversaw operational performance across multiple historic venues.

His resume also includes past senior roles at Live Nation, among others.

“We are excited to welcome Robert to the VenuWorks family and look forward to the fresh perspective he brings to our Cedar Rapids team,” said Steve Peters, VenuWorks Founder and CEO. “Robert’s impressive history of driving revenue growth and his deep experience in talent buying make him an exceptional choice for this leadership role. We are confident that under his direction, our venues will continue to thrive and serve as vibrant hubs for the Cedar Rapids community.”

“I’m honored to join VenuWorks as Executive Director in Cedar Rapids,” added Thomas. “I look forward to working with our talented team to serve the community and bring outstanding events to the city and citizens of Cedar Rapids.”