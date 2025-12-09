Atlantic’s Craig Kallman Named Chief Music Officer At WMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Noted music executive Craig Kallman has been appointed as Chief Music Officer for Warner Music Group, the company revealed on Tuesday.

Based in New York, Kallman will report directly to WMG’s CEO Robert Kyncl, leveraging his A&R expertise across WMG’s artist roster and label group globally.

Kallman’s promotion follows 35 years for Kallman at Atlantic Records, where he rose through the ranks to become Chairman and CEO of the label for two decades before transitioning to Chief Music Officer.

Along with his new duties at WMG, Kallman will continue to oversee artist signings for Big Beat, the label he founded in 1987 and which has been part of the WMG family since 1991.

“Craig has helped shape the sound and direction of modern music, leaving a lasting imprint on artists, fans, and the industry at large. With decades of experience working at the highest level with the biggest stars, he will be an invaluable creative force and deep resource in his new post…helping drive and support A&R strategy and artist development across WMG, signing exciting new talent, and collaborating with our label leaders to bring bold, original music to the world,” Kyncl said.

“I’m deeply grateful for my time at Atlantic, where I’ve had the privilege of contributing to the careers of so many remarkable artists. It’s been great seeing Elliot take the helm and open a bold new chapter in the label’s illustrious history. I am excited to take on this new role and work alongside our outstanding A&R teams around the world, while reimagining the Big Beat brand as a force across genres. As my first signing, Elkan is a statement of intent, which underscores my commitment to nurture and champion extraordinary, trailblazing talent,” Kallman added.