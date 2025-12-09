Darya Pourshasb Named Chief Marketing Officer At Believe

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music company Believe announced the appointment of Darya Pourshasb to the role of Chief Marketing Officer and acquired ampd Method, the music marketing platform she founded.

In this new role, Pourshasb will oversee Believe’s marketing strategy and services, including catalog marketing and serve capacity, reporting to Founder and CEO Denis Ladegaillerie.

With more than 15 years of executive experience across the industry, Pourshasb previously served as Global Head of Premium Content at Spotify, where she oversaw more than 300 marketing campaigns for indie artists and labels. Before Spotify, she served as VP Streaming Partnerships at Sony Music Entertainment, and began her career in capital markets at Citi. She holds an MBA from The Wharton School.

“Throughout my career, I have consistently developed highly engaging marketing campaigns and innovative partnerships to drive audience development and fan engagement. I’m extremely excited to join Believe and put my deep-data marketing expertise and ROI-focus at the service of the Group’s ambition to grow our artists’ audience, engagement and monetization across both frontline and catalog,” Pourshasb stated.

“Marketing is becoming more fragmented and complex, requiring stronger digital expertise and unique mastering on how to sequence and bundle campaigns that can deliver for artists. Darya has demonstrated throughout her career, and her success at ampd Method, the ability to provide cutting-edge expertise to help grow audiences and drive performance. This unique understanding will be a game changer for us and our artists,” Ladegaillerie added.