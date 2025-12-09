Electric Forest Announces Initial Music Lineup For 2026 With KASKADE, ILLENIUM, The String Cheese Incident And More

ROTHBURY, MI – Today, Electric Forest unveils an expansive initial lineup – featuring 100 artists – for its 2026 edition, as the festival returns to Rothbury, Michigan from June 25-28. Renowned for its immersive atmosphere and deeply rooted sense of community, Electric Forest continues to redefine what it means to gather – proving that when music, art, nature, and community align, the experience is nothing short of transformative. The 2026 lineup embodies the festival’s spirit of discovery, bringing together standout artists spanning electronic, crossover, indie, jam, and global sounds that reflect the evolving pulse of what’s next.
Electric Forest will welcome sets from dance and crossover superstar ILLENIUM, bass heavyweight Excision, pioneering electronic superproducer KASKADE, two sets from fan-favorite DJ and multi-instrumentalist GRiZ performing twice including a Chasing The Golden Hour set, house hitmaker Chris Lake, and jam band visionaries The String Cheese Incident, performing multiple incidents including a special Shebongle Shebang.
The Forest also provides an iconic and never-before-seen DJ Diesel B2B T-Pain (Bass DJ Set), techno heavy hitter Eli Brown, the contagious melodies of Disco Lines and groove-driven stylings of Purple Disco Machine, electrifying trap and bass standout ISOxo, and Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night. Added highlights include LSDream, Madeon, Levity, ALLEYCVT, Sammy Virji, Channel Tres, Bob Moses (Club Set), and Passion Pit.
Electric Forest’s lineup traverses every corner of the electronic spectrum, also featuring electro-soul and hip-hop beats from Daily Bread, funk-centric bass stylings from Vincent Antone, drum & bass architects Andy C and Ivy Lab, guitar-slinging rock meets bass performer Sullivan King, and melodic drum & bass craftsman Wilkinson. Added depth comes from bass-driven innovators Nitepunk, Ravenscoon, Mary Droppinz, and Wooli alongside house favorites Odd Mob, Devault, and SIDEPIECE. MPH and Oppidan add UKG flavors to the mix, while Whethan, Starjunk 95, Tourist, and Swimming Paul add diverse sonic palettes, in addition to rising names Heyz and Jackie Hollander.
Beyond the dancefloor, Electric Forest opens its stages to eclectic artists redefining genre and performance. The improvisational spirit of visionary Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country fuses roots and psychedelia, while hyperpop provocateurs Frost Children and Underscores deliver electrifying digital chaos. Soulful futurists INIKO and INJI provide commanding vocals, joined by alt rock and rap innovator Jean Dawson, electro pop acts Łaszewo and Midnight Generation, and forward-thinking producers Sam Gellaitry and SBTRKT (DJ Set). Rising stars Couch and Bipolar Sunshine bring sharp lyricism, with dreamy indie-pop trio Night Tapes and Forest veteran Dixon’s Violin also among the highlights.
Each year, Electric Forest invites its devoted Forest Family into the magic of discovery beginning with the lineup – encouraging the community to speculate on which of their favorite artists they will find in the Forest. What started as playful, enigmatic hints across Electric Forest’s socials quickly grew into a multi-layered scavenger hunt – with poems, riddles, and each fragment unlocking another glimpse into the world taking shape next June. As theories rippled through Reddit threads, group chats, and fan forums, the buzz culminated on EF Radio – where a specially curated broadcast stitched together tracks from the artists on the 2026 bill, transforming the reveal into a shared, anticipatory celebration.
Electric Forest’s Loyalty Program, designed to reward returning Forest Family, begins on December 9 at 12PM ET, followed by the General Public On Sale on December 12 at 12PM ET. For full details on passes, packages, and the Electric Forest Loyalty Program – as well as the new GA Preferred Car Camping option and Uplift Lounge Add-On experience – visit ElectricForest.com.
Electric Forest 2026 Lineup (A-Z)
ALLEYCVT
Andy C
AVELLO
Bardo
Bipolar Sunshine
Bob Moses (Club Set)
Bombargo
Bricknasty
Brunello
Cain Culto
Capochino
Channel Tres
Chris Lake
Chris Luno
Cøsta
Couch
D.O.D
Daily Bread
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Devault
Disco Lines
Dixon’s Violin
DJ Diesel B2B T-Pain (Bass DJ Set)
Dogs In A Pile
EFFIN
Eggy
Eli Brown
Excision
Frost Children
Ganja White Night
GRiZ & GRiZ (Chasing The Golden Hour)
HerShe
Heyz
ILLENIUM
INIKO
INJI
ISOxo
Ivy Lab
Jackie Hollander
Jean Dawson
jigitz
JKYL & HYDE
Kai Wachi
Kaleena Zanders
KASKADE
Łaszewo
Levity
LSD Clownsystem
LSDream
Madeon
Magoo
Mary Droppinz
Midnight Generation
Mild Minds
Motifv
MPH
MUZZ
Night Tapes
Nikita, the Wicked
Nitepunk
Odd Mob
Oppidan
Passion Pit
ProbCause
Purple Disco Machine
Ranger Trucco
Ravenscoon
Richard Finger
Rio Kosta
RIOT
River Tiber
Saint Ludo
Sam Gellaitry
Sammy Virji
SBTRKT (DJ Set)
SHIMA
Ship Wrek
Shpongle (Simon Posford Live)
SIDEPIECE
Sippy
Snow Wife
Starjunk 95
Steller
Stolen Gin
Sullivan King
Supertaste
Swimming Paul
The Flints
The Sponges
The String Cheese Incident
Tourist
Underscores
Vandelux
Vincent Antone
Wax Monkey
Wes Mills
Whethan
Wilkinson
Wooli