Electric Forest Announces Initial Music Lineup For 2026 With KASKADE, ILLENIUM, The String Cheese Incident And More

ROTHBURY, MI – Today, Electric Forest unveils an expansive initial lineup – featuring 100 artists – for its 2026 edition, as the festival returns to Rothbury, Michigan from June 25-28. Renowned for its immersive atmosphere and deeply rooted sense of community, Electric Forest continues to redefine what it means to gather – proving that when music, art, nature, and community align, the experience is nothing short of transformative. The 2026 lineup embodies the festival’s spirit of discovery, bringing together standout artists spanning electronic, crossover, indie, jam, and global sounds that reflect the evolving pulse of what’s next.

Electric Forest will welcome sets from dance and crossover superstar ILLENIUM, bass heavyweight Excision, pioneering electronic superproducer KASKADE, two sets from fan-favorite DJ and multi-instrumentalist GRiZ performing twice including a Chasing The Golden Hour set, house hitmaker Chris Lake, and jam band visionaries The String Cheese Incident, performing multiple incidents including a special Shebongle Shebang.

The Forest also provides an iconic and never-before-seen DJ Diesel B2B T-Pain (Bass DJ Set), techno heavy hitter Eli Brown, the contagious melodies of Disco Lines and groove-driven stylings of Purple Disco Machine, electrifying trap and bass standout ISOxo, and Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night. Added highlights include LSDream, Madeon, Levity, ALLEYCVT, Sammy Virji, Channel Tres, Bob Moses (Club Set), and Passion Pit.

Electric Forest’s lineup traverses every corner of the electronic spectrum, also featuring electro-soul and hip-hop beats from Daily Bread, funk-centric bass stylings from Vincent Antone, drum & bass architects Andy C and Ivy Lab, guitar-slinging rock meets bass performer Sullivan King, and melodic drum & bass craftsman Wilkinson. Added depth comes from bass-driven innovators Nitepunk, Ravenscoon, Mary Droppinz, and Wooli alongside house favorites Odd Mob, Devault, and SIDEPIECE. MPH and Oppidan add UKG flavors to the mix, while Whethan, Starjunk 95, Tourist, and Swimming Paul add diverse sonic palettes, in addition to rising names Heyz and Jackie Hollander.

Beyond the dancefloor, Electric Forest opens its stages to eclectic artists redefining genre and performance. The improvisational spirit of visionary Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country fuses roots and psychedelia, while hyperpop provocateurs Frost Children and Underscores deliver electrifying digital chaos. Soulful futurists INIKO and INJI provide commanding vocals, joined by alt rock and rap innovator Jean Dawson, electro pop acts Łaszewo and Midnight Generation, and forward-thinking producers Sam Gellaitry and SBTRKT (DJ Set). Rising stars Couch and Bipolar Sunshine bring sharp lyricism, with dreamy indie-pop trio Night Tapes and Forest veteran Dixon’s Violin also among the highlights.

Each year, Electric Forest invites its devoted Forest Family into the magic of discovery beginning with the lineup – encouraging the community to speculate on which of their favorite artists they will find in the Forest. What started as playful, enigmatic hints across Electric Forest’s socials quickly grew into a multi-layered scavenger hunt – with poems, riddles, and each fragment unlocking another glimpse into the world taking shape next June. As theories rippled through Reddit threads, group chats, and fan forums, the buzz culminated on EF Radio – where a specially curated broadcast stitched together tracks from the artists on the 2026 bill, transforming the reveal into a shared, anticipatory celebration.

Electric Forest’s Loyalty Program, designed to reward returning Forest Family, begins on December 9 at 12PM ET, followed by the General Public On Sale on December 12 at 12PM ET. For full details on passes, packages, and the Electric Forest Loyalty Program – as well as the new GA Preferred Car Camping option and Uplift Lounge Add-On experience – visit ElectricForest.com.

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup (A-Z)

ALLEYCVT

Andy C

AVELLO

Bardo

Bipolar Sunshine

Bob Moses (Club Set)

Bombargo

Bricknasty

Brunello

Cain Culto

Capochino

Channel Tres

Chris Lake

Chris Luno

Cøsta

Couch

D.O.D

Daily Bread

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Devault

Disco Lines

Dixon’s Violin

DJ Diesel B2B T-Pain (Bass DJ Set)

Dogs In A Pile

EFFIN

Eggy

Eli Brown

Excision

Frost Children

Ganja White Night

GRiZ & GRiZ (Chasing The Golden Hour)

HerShe

Heyz

ILLENIUM

INIKO

INJI

ISOxo

Ivy Lab

Jackie Hollander

Jean Dawson

jigitz

JKYL & HYDE

Kai Wachi

Kaleena Zanders

KASKADE

Łaszewo

Levity

LSD Clownsystem

LSDream

Madeon

Magoo

Mary Droppinz

Midnight Generation

Mild Minds

Motifv

MPH

MUZZ

Night Tapes

Nikita, the Wicked

Nitepunk

Odd Mob

Oppidan

Passion Pit

ProbCause

Purple Disco Machine

Ranger Trucco

Ravenscoon

Richard Finger

Rio Kosta

RIOT

River Tiber

Saint Ludo

Sam Gellaitry

Sammy Virji

SBTRKT (DJ Set)

SHIMA

Ship Wrek

Shpongle (Simon Posford Live)

SIDEPIECE

Sippy

Snow Wife

Starjunk 95

Steller

Stolen Gin

Sullivan King

Supertaste

Swimming Paul

The Flints

The Sponges

The String Cheese Incident

Tourist

Underscores

Vandelux

Vincent Antone

Wax Monkey

Wes Mills

Whethan

Wilkinson

Wooli