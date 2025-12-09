Lee Abrams: Surviving 2026

If you’re a veteran of the 1960s—or even if you just imagine it—you’ll recall we lived through:
- Viet Nam
- Political and Race Riots
- The Hong Kong Flu
- The Moon Landing
- Woodstock
- The Nixon Era
- Drug and Sexual Revolutions
- Charles Manson
- The Six-Day War
- Hippies, Yippies, and the SDS
- Kent State
- Super Bowl I
- The USS Pueblo Incident
- The relentless Cold War
…and that’s just the short list.
Now, imagine if we’d also had:
· 24/7 Cable News (CNN, Fox, MSNBC)
· Social Media & Twitter
· Bloggers and “Influencers”
· Conspiracy Theorists with Global Platforms
· The Internet itself, in all its chaotic glory
Here’s the point: we emerged from that decade of calamity into the relative serenity of the ’70s, armed with better art, advancing technology, and somewhat improved social conditions.
Today, however, the sheer panic, the erosion of common sense, the wildfire of misinformation, the culture of disrespect, and the overall sense of mass insanity are incredibly magnified by this new media ecosystem. For us amateur historians, I believe we must rank these communication tools high on the list of what generates the uniquely bizarre nature of our current times.
Personally, acknowledging this shift is crucial. Adjusting my attitude—focusing on tangible reality over manufactured “media reality”—has been a great aid to my sanity and positivity. It has also become a strong incentive: to support and help create media that enlightens, informs, and fosters a realistic, productive, and individual point of view, rather than feeding the mass hysterical narrative we’re so often sold.