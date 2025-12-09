Lee Abrams: Surviving 2026

If you’re a veteran of the 1960s—or even if you just imagine it—you’ll recall we lived through:

Viet Nam

Political and Race Riots

The Hong Kong Flu

The Moon Landing

Woodstock

The Nixon Era

Drug and Sexual Revolutions

Charles Manson

The Six-Day War

Hippies, Yippies, and the SDS

Kent State

Super Bowl I

The USS Pueblo Incident

The relentless Cold War

…and that’s just the short list.

Now, imagine if we’d also had:

· 24/7 Cable News (CNN, Fox, MSNBC)

· Social Media & Twitter

· Bloggers and “Influencers”

· Conspiracy Theorists with Global Platforms

· The Internet itself, in all its chaotic glory

Here’s the point: we emerged from that decade of calamity into the relative serenity of the ’70s, armed with better art, advancing technology, and somewhat improved social conditions.

Today, however, the sheer panic, the erosion of common sense, the wildfire of misinformation, the culture of disrespect, and the overall sense of mass insanity are incredibly magnified by this new media ecosystem. For us amateur historians, I believe we must rank these communication tools high on the list of what generates the uniquely bizarre nature of our current times.

Personally, acknowledging this shift is crucial. Adjusting my attitude—focusing on tangible reality over manufactured “media reality”—has been a great aid to my sanity and positivity. It has also become a strong incentive: to support and help create media that enlightens, informs, and fosters a realistic, productive, and individual point of view, rather than feeding the mass hysterical narrative we’re so often sold.