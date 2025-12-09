Live Music Society Announces Toolbox Grant Recipients For 2025

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Live Music Society (LMS), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting small venues across the U.S., announced the recipients of its 2025 Toolbox grant program, which distributed $252,500 to 33 venues across 19 states and Washington, D.C.

The 2025 grant cycle included the first ever grants to venues in Nebraska and Utah and the program’s disbursements for 2025 brings the total lifetime total in grant funding to more than $5.1 million since the program launched in 2020.

Grants are used to support practical needs to help small venues as they play a vital role in the nation’s live entertainment ecosystem. Projects funded in the 2025 grant cycle include accessibility improvements, sound and lighting upgrades, and equipment that enables training opportunities in live music production and stage lighting.

Among the 2025 Toolbox grantees are several venues completing upgrades that support their day-to-day operations. North Omaha Music & Arts in Omaha, NE, LMS’s first grantee in the state, will use its award to expand its backline. In Salt Lake City, UT, The Beehive will make sound and lighting improvements in its all-ages space. Rudy’s Jazz Room in Nashville, TN, and The Sanctuary in Detroit, MI, will both install HVAC upgrades. The Kennett Flash in Kennett Square, PA, will update its lighting and seating, while Central Saloon in Seattle, WA, will add new video equipment

To see the full list of grantees, visit https://www.livemusicsociety.org/toolbox.