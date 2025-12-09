M3 Rock Festival 2026 Announced With Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Queensÿche And More

COLUMBIA, MD (CelebrityAccess) – After a “Long Cold Winter,” M3 Rock Festival will return to Merriweather Post Pavilion on May 2, 2026, bringing its unique brand of internationally-renowned hard rock and heavy metal back for the 17th time.

M3 Rock Festival 2026 delivers a powerhouse lineup featuring Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Queensÿche, Buckcherry, White Lion, Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room, Faster Pussycat, Trixter and more into one packed day of “Night Songs,” with an exclusive VIP Kickoff Party featuring Quiet Riot on Friday, May 1 and an exclusive VIP Afterparty featuring Steven Adler on Saturday, May 2, both at the Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel.

M3 has always been “More Than A Feeling” – it’s a community, founded and fed by the ‘80s arena rock experience. Over the last 17 years M3 has evolved into an annual pilgrimage for diehard fans from six continents, 30 countries, and every state, bringing together those who grew up with the music in the ’80s as well as younger fans who embrace the fun and excitement of arena rock’s greatest era. This year promises to be no different, giving fans the chance to hear some of the era’s most iconic rock hits, including “Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone),” “Silent Lucidity,” “Nobody’s Fool,” and many more.

Each year, VIP and Pavilion seats sell out quickly. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday, Dec. 12 at 10am EST through ticketmaster.com.