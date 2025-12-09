Spotify Adds Music Videos In US And Canada, Soon For All Artists

(Hypebot) — Spotify is adding music videos for Premium users in the U.S, and Canada. While only a limited catalog of videos is available at launch, Spotify plans a much broader selection in the future.

Spotify introduced music videos in beta to nearly 100 markets last year. The initial catalog includes videos from Ariana Grande, Olivia Dean, BABYMONSTER, Addison Rae, Tyler Childers, Natanael Cano, Carín Leó and others.

Why Now?

While interest in polished videos on MTV and elsewhere waned, video’s importance in music marketing grew exponentially thanks to YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Video deepens the fan connection to artists. When discovering a track with video, they’re 34% more likely to stream it again. 24% are more likely to save or share it in the following week. This is especially true for super listeners, who on then actively stream the artist 85% more in the next month.**

Now music videos join Countdown Pages, Canvas and Clips in the Spotify For Artists marketing toolkit.

A Spotify spokesperson confirmed to Hypebot that while currently in beta, they plan to make music videos available to all artists in the future.

“Music videos are often the moment when an artist’s world really clicks for a listener — when the song and the visuals come together and turn a stream into fandom,” says Charlie Hellman, Head of Music at Spotify. “By bringing official music videos to Premium listeners in the US and Canada, we’re bringing a richer discovery experience to fans, and providing additional revenue for publishers and songwriters.”

Artists and their teams can learn more on a refreshed Spotify for Artists site.

How To Watch Music Videos On Spotify

In the coming weeks, Premium subscribers in the US, Canada and other beta markets can open Spotify on TV, desktop, iOS, and Android devices, select a supported track, and tap “Switch to video.”

The music video will start playing right where the song left off. For a full-screen experience on mobile, turn your device to landscape mode. To return to background listening, press “Switch to audio.”

To find additional videos including live and cover videos scroll down to explore Related Music Videos, or go to an artist’s profile and look under the Music tab. Fans can also watch by genre and era via playlists like 90s Video Hits, Hip-Hop Throwbacks, and Latin Party Vibes.

**According to a survey by Burson conducted with 8,400 respondents across 19 markets around the world between August 27-October 3, 2025.

Bruce Houghton is Founder of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists.

“Spotify adds Music Videos in US and Canada, soon for all Artists” first appeared on Hypebot.com.