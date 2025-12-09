Terrace Martin Signs An Admin And Neighbouring Rights Deal With Peermusic

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Peermusic has announced the signing of producer, musician, and multi-instrumentalist Terrace Martin to a worldwide publishing administration deal.

Known for his versatility and collaborative spirit, Martin is recognized for albums such as Come As You Are, a collaborative project with Kenyon Dixon, and Albion Files.

Come As You Are earned a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards, while its single “WeMaj” (with Kenyon Dixon featuring Rapsody) received a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Martin founded his label, Sounds of Crenshaw, in 2016, providing a platform for his creative endeavors, including the Grammy-nominated supergroup Dinner Party alongside Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, and 9th Wonder.

Jamie Cerreta, Peermusic’s President for the U.S. and Canada, said:

“Terrace’s influence is highly respected—he’s a true innovator with an extraordinary catalog spanning hip-hop, R&B, soul, and jazz. Terrace has already left an indelible mark on music, and we’re excited to welcome him to the Peermusic family and support him as he continues to build his legacy.”

Peermusic Vice President of A&R Tuff Morgan added: