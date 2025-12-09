The Marshall Tucker Band Announces 2026 ‘While I’m Young’ Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) is kicking off 2026 with a coast-to-coast slate of headlining dates on their newly announced While I’m Young Tour. Beginning in January, the tour brings the legendary southern rock group to major theaters, casinos, and performing arts centers across the country, along with a weeklong appearance aboard the 70’s Rock & Romance Cruise.

Lead singer Doug Gray says the band’s momentum continues to build with every passing year.

“Over fifty years later, we continue to grow, improve and intensely bring the fans what they love,” says Gray. “This past year was an overwhelming success, and the band looks forward to seeing the great fans who have stood behind the MTB since forever. We believe 2026 will be the best year yet. While I’m young!”

The nationwide run will bring the band to major markets across America, including New York, Phoenix, Denver (Colorado Springs), the Washington D.C. region (Havre De Grace), the San Francisco Bay Area, Southern California, Palm Beach, Myrtle Beach, and more. Fans from coast to coast will have the chance to experience the MTB’s signature blend of southern rock, country, and blues.

MTB’s While I’m Young Tour kicks-off January 10 at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee, Georgia. More dates will be announced via marshalltucker.com in the coming months.

2026 Marshall Tucker Band While I’m Young Tour Dates:

Jan 10 – Hiawassee, GA – Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

Jan 17 – Immokalee, FL – Seminole Center Outdoors

Jan 29 – Havre De Grace, MD – Star Centre

Jan 30 – Mashantucket, CT – Scorpion Bar Foxwoods

Jan 31 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Xcite Center

Feb 1 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Feb 12 – Mayetta, KS – Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Feb 13 – Colorado Springs, CO – Phil Long Music Hall

Feb 14 – Santa Fe, NM – Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino

Feb 20 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

Feb 21 – Canyon Lake, CA – The Lodge at Sunset Beach

Feb 22 – Turlock, CA – Turlock Community Theatre

Feb 24 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

Feb 26 – Palm Springs, CA – Plaza Theatre

Feb 27 – Flagstaff, AZ – Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort

Feb 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

March 6 – Plant City, FL – Florida Strawberry Festival

March 7 – Palm Beach, FL – Glazer Hall

March 12 – Wausau, WI – Grand Theater

March 13 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

March 14 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

March 21–28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – 70’s Rock & Romance Cruise 2026

April 3 – Tulsa, OK – Osage Casino Hotel

May 1 – Grant, OK – Stage 271

May 2 – Forrest City, AR – UA-EACC Fine Arts Center

May 28 – Tulalip, WA – Tulalip Resort Casino

May 29 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre

June 5 – Emmett, ID – Roadhouse at the Mill

July 12 – Myrtle Beach, SC – The Carolina Opry

Aug 15 – Webster, MA – Indian Ranch