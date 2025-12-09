Triumph Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Their First Tour In 30 Years

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rock legends Triumph announced plans to mark their 50th anniversary with their first tour in more than 3 decades.

Produced by Live Nation, the Canadian leg of the tour kicks off GFL Memorial Gardens at Sault Ste. Marie, in Ontario on April 22 and wraps at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on May 8th.

Triumph then heads south with U.S. dates officially getting underway at the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago on May 13 and concluding at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston on June 6th. Major market U.S. shows include The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas on May 20, and Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in Atlanta on May 26.

“Our fans have always been the heart of Triumph. Their energy, their belief, and the way they embraced the positivity in our music have carried us for fifty years. We’ve always said these songs were meant to bring people together – and that’s exactly why we’re coming back now. We knew there was still a chapter left to write. This tour is our chance to do it, together with the people who made the Triumph journey possible.”

For the tour, Triumph will partner with PLUS1 to donate $1 from every ticket sold to support SoundsUnite, a the music community for learning, wellness, and creativity – anywhere, anytime, any device.

CANADA

April 22 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON | GFL Memorial Gardens

April 24 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

April 25 – Hamilton, ON | TD Coliseum

April 28 – Halifax, NS | Scotiabank Centre

April 29 – Moncton, NB | Avenir Centre

May 1 – Laval, QC | Place Bell (Montreal)

May 2 – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

May 5 – Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre

May 7 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

May 8 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome

UNITED STATES

May 13 – Rosemont, IL | Rosemont Theatre (Chicago)

May 14 – Milwaukee, WI | Miller High Life Theatre

May 16 – Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

May 17 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

May 20 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Dallas)

May 21 – San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

May 22 – Houston, TX | Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

May 24 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 26 – Atlanta, GA | Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

May 28 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Philadelphia)

May 30 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (Detroit)

June 3 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 5 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (New York)

June 6 – Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion