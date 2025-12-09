Veteran Music Agent Daniel McCartney Makes Directorial Debut With One of One

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran music agent Daniel McCartney has announced the casting of actor Alexa Mansour (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Unfriended: Dark Web, Joseph of Egypt) in his upcoming film One of One.

The project, McCartney’s directorial debut, is a short-form suspense film that follows Miles, a rising fashion designer whose hunger for success draws him into the orbit of Vee—a seductive, enigmatic force embodying the darker temptations of fame.

Mansour has been cast as “Vee,” who will play opposite McCartney, who, in addition to directing, will take the lead role of “Miles.”

“This short film is crafted with intention from every angle,” said McCartney. “Alexa embodies Vee with a rare intensity, and Zach Jones and I built a musical world that moves with the film frame by frame. Chavaa Williams and Brent Burdett bring powerful energy to their roles. This project is the truest expression of Dutch Boy’s creative identity.”

The film was written by McCartney and produced through his Los Angeles-based creative house, Dutch Boy, which is dedicated to original film and music creation. Maitland Lottimer has joined the production as director of photography and Baron Bodnar has been attached as Executive Producer for the project.