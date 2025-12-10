Capitol CMG Publishing Announces Key Leadership Staff Promotions

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol CMG Publishing, a division of Capitol Christian Music Group, today announces strategic staff promotions that strengthen its leadership team and position the company for continued growth and innovation. David Gutekunst has been promoted to Executive Vice President, where he will lead the publishing division and oversee all business operations and strategy across its creative, marketing and administration teams..

Brad O’Donnell, President of Capitol Christian Music Group states, “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside David for two decades now and see firsthand the impact he’s had on our publishing business. He loves songs, he loves writers, he loves our staff and he loves our genre. He’s a great executive and I know he’s going to do big things in this new leadership role.”

The industry-leading publishing company has also promoted key staff members including Kent Draughon to Senior Vice President of Administration & Operations, where he will oversee key administrative functions with the support and expertise of recently elevated key leaders Kelly Vaughn, Sr. Director, Rights Management & Analytics and Courtney Sneed, Senior Direct, Client Services & Licensing.

Katie Barolak and Terryl Padilla have both been promoted to Senior Director, Creative. They will co-lead creative and writer development strategies, focusing on building writer brands, nurturing the next generation of songwriting talent and stewarding CCMG’s elite roster of writers.

Jessica Marion has been elevated to VP, Marketing & Song Promotion. In her expanded role, she will bring her marketing expertise, developed through her work building the Worship Together brand, to the entire publishing business, driving song promotion and audience development.

Gutekunst comments, “I am energized for this new season at Capitol CMG Publishing and honored to lead the way. Katie, Kent, Jessica, and Terryl are incredible leaders and advocates for our writers, artists, and partners. Their promotions not only position Capitol CMG Publishing for the future but also recognize a commitment to building on and empowering our internal talent.”

These changes cap an incredible year for the Capitol CMG Publishing division, which was named BMI Publisher of the Year with 15 songs honored at the BMI Awards ceremony, while also recently garnering six GRAMMY song nominations, and bringing home all three major song category honors at the 2025 Dove Awards.