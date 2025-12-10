Former Roomful of Blues Bassist Roderick “Rory” Macleod Killed In Rhode Island

HOPKINTON, RI (CelebrityAccess) — Bassist Roderick “Rory” Macleod, a New England musician who was best known as a member of the Grammy-nominated big band revival act Roomful of Blues, died after he was struck by a driver in Rhode Island. He was 70.

According to the Westerly Sun, Macleod was struck by a vehicle while he was walking his dog in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. He was transported to an area medical facility but subsequently died of injuries sustained in the accident.

A Hopkinton woman with an extensive arrest record is facing preliminary charges that include driving to endanger resulting in death and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, according to local media reports.

Macleod performed on Roomful’s 1988 album, “Glazed,” which earned the band a Grammy nod, and the 1987 album, “Live at Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel,” recorded at the famed Rhode Island concert venue.

He joined the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of Roomful of Blues.