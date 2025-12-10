Guided By Voices’ Robert Pollard Signs Global Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Robert Pollard, frontman of iconic indie-rock band Guided By Voices (GBV), has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing administration deal with independent music publisher Third Side Music (TSM).

TSM will represent Pollard’s entire catalog, spanning more than 40 GBV albums and his solo projects. He has written thousands of songs, including the critically acclaimed “I Am a Scientist,” “Game of Pricks,” “Motor Away,” “Glad Girls,” “Tractor Rape Chain,” “Echos Myron,” “Hot Freaks,” “Hold On Hope,” “Everywhere with Helicopter,” “Learning to Hunt,” “Chasing Heather Crazy,” and “Teenage FBI,” to name a few.

GBV’s album Bee Thousand (1994) is widely hailed as one of the most important indie rock records of all time. Other landmark releases include Alien Lanes (1995), Under the Bushes Under the Stars (1996), Mag Earwhig! (1997), Do the Collapse (1999), Isolation Drills (2001), Half Smiles of the Decomposed (2004), Class Clown Spots a UFO (2012), Let’s Go Eat the Factory (2012), The Bears for Lunch (2012), and Zeppelin Over China (2019), among others.

“Robert Pollard is one of the most prolific and influential artists and songwriters in history. We’re very honored to be entrusted with his songs and help create opportunities for new generations to experience the brilliance of Guided By Voices,” said Patrick Curley, President and Co-Founder of TSM.

Thick, Rich and Delicious — featuring the singles “(You Can’t Go Back to) Oxford Talawanda” and “Phantasmagoric Upstarts” — is out now.