Jake Puliti Signs With Young Guns Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter and producer Jake Puliti has signed a worldwide exclusive deal with the Nashville independent Young Guns Publishing.

A rising presence on the country and pop songwriting community, Puliti first made a name for himself on Season 17 of “American Idol” in 2019 and playing bass in Graham Barham’s band.

He went on to co-wrote “Comin’ In Cold,” featured on multi-Platinum artist Bailey Zimmerman’s latest album Different Night Same Rodeo, among others.

BigXthaPlug said, “Sony Music Publishing gets my vision and believes in my music, and I’m excited to be working with them. I look forward to all the great music that’s ahead.”

Ari Gelaw, Vice President, Creative A&R, Sony Music Publishing said, “BigXthaPlug is a generational talent whose voice resonates on such a deep level. His ability to speak truth through his music is inspiring. It’s an honor to be partnering with him and his team and we look forward to championing his success into the future.”