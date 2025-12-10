Jeff Sosnow Named President Of Reprise Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records Group announced the promotion of Jeff Sosnow to the role of President, at Reprise Records.

In his new post, Sosnow will oversee the storied label, while continuing to serve as EVP of A&R for Warner Records.. He will report to Aaron Bay-Schuck, Co-Chairman and CEO of Warner Records Group.

At Reprise, he will continue to work with the label’s roster, including Benson Boone, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Nessa Barrett, Billy Strings, Mac Miller, Brandy Clark, The Neighbourhood, and more.

“Jeff has been essential to Warner Records’ A&R success, and I’m thrilled he’ll continue to lead A&R efforts on behalf of Benson Boone, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Nessa Barrett, Billy Strings, The Neighbourhood, and more, as he now takes the reins at Reprise. Reprise stands in a league of its own, with a legacy of groundbreaking artists and timeless records, and Jeff brings the vision, taste, and experience to honor that history while leading it into its next chapter,” Aaron Bay-Schuck said.

Sosnow added: “From the start of my career, my passion has always been championing artists—helping them turn their stories, struggles, and dreams into music that reaches people everywhere. I’m incredibly honored to do that at Warner Records, and deeply grateful to Aaron and Tom [Corson] for their belief, guidance, and trust. It’s a privilege to now lead Reprise—a label I’ve long admired—and I’m excited to build on its legacy.”