Legends Global Seals Landmark Venue Development Deal With Saudi Arabia’s Event Investment Fund

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (CelebrityAccess) — Legends Global, the full-service venue management, event services, and hospitality company, announced a new partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Event Investment Fund (EIF) to design, develop, and operate venues in the nation as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program.

Under the terms of the partnership, Legends Global will provide exclusive management services for all venues developed by the EIF within the Kingdom.

An agreement signed at the Momentum Development Conference in Riyadh, has already identified the first three projects to be developed under the partnership, including an Olympic-standard shooting range, a business convention and exhibition centre, and a major arena, all to be located in Riyadh.

The announcement is the latest in a series of moves from Saudi Arabia as the nation seeks to diversify away from its former role as a Gulf petrostate. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has made significant investments as part of its Vision 2030 initiative, seeking to reduce the nation’s dependence on oil revenue.

Investments include hosting major international events such as Formula 1, the Dakar Rally, and major boxing/WWE events. They have also made significant investments in football, including the Saudi Pro League and plans to host future global tournaments like the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Wahdan Suliman Alkadi, Chief Executive Officer at EIF, said: “This joint venture with Legends Global is a defining moment for Saudi Arabia’s events sector. By combining EIF’s vision with Legends’ world-class operational expertise, we are building the foundation for a sustainable, globally competitive industry. This partnership will not only set new standards for venue quality and guest experience but will also unlock new opportunities for local talent and drive economic growth through innovation and international best practices.”

Dan Levy, Chief Executive Officer at Legends Global, said: “The visionary leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is being realised, and I want to thank Wahdan Suliman Alkadi and the EIF for their partnership with Legends Global. We are proud to collaborate on this once-in-a-generation opportunity to help shape the future of Saudi Arabia’s events industry. Drawing on decades of experience, we will deliver a bold vision that benefits citizens and residents while attracting millions of visitors. Together, we are creating destinations, activating communities, and advancing Vision 2030 through a portfolio of iconic spaces that serve as catalysts for economic diversification, tourism growth, and cultural exchange.”

President and Chief Executive, Asia Pacific and Middle East, for Legends Global, Harvey Lister AM, added: “There is real value in working closely together and blending local heritage with global expertise to help create a network of exceptional venues, innovative management, and inclusive experiences. Our global network will help create a thriving ecosystem that attracts international artists, sports, and event content to feature alongside local event and festival organisers. Together, we are redefining how people gather, connect, and experience entertainment, business, and culture.”