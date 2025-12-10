Linda Perry Inks Deal With Kill Rock Stars And Launches 670 Records

PORTLAND, OR (CelebrityAccess) – Linda Perry and Kill Rock Stars are announcing a new partnership and the launch of imprint 670 Records. The collaboration arrives as Perry prepares a new solo album and a long-awaited 4 Non Blondes album, both scheduled for release in 2026. Earlier this year, Kill Rock Stars approached Perry’s team about reissuing her debut solo album In Flight on vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday 2025, a project her team immediately embraced. During those conversations, the idea of collaborating on new music naturally came up, and the label needed no convincing. After a few months of easy, productive discussions, the partnership was finalized. Perry has long been an inspiration to Kill Rock Stars and reflects the spirit the label strives to champion.

“I’m super excited to partner up with Kill Rock Stars for yet another release. Let It Die Here, my new album, needs a dedicated and creative team behind it. For me, releasing music is a very personal and intimate experience so I want to know that the company I’m going on this journey with is supporting art and longevity. I feel very confident saying that John Burk and everyone at Kill Rock Stars are intent on building a company led by architects, sculptors, and musicians.” – Linda Perry

“Our partnership with Linda Perry reflects exactly what Kill Rock Stars stands for. Her fearless creativity, her career-long commitment to amplifying authentic voices, and her instinct for nurturing artists align directly with our mission. Perry’s body of work, spanning songwriting, production, and artist development, has inspired us for years, showing how visionary, emotionally honest music can shape generations. We share a deep passion for championing singular talent and creating space for artists to take risks, evolve, and be truly heard.” – Sydney Christensen & Rob Jones, Kill Rock Stars

4 Non Blondes’ debut album, Bigger, Better, Faster, More!, spent more than a year on the Billboard 200 after its release in 1992, going platinum and spawning the anthem, “What’s Up?,” ubiquitous on MTV at the time and still a rallying cry against those forces of quasi-political control in the name of personal freedom. The song entered the prestigious Spotify Billions Club in November 2024, while the video is currently closing in on 2 billion YouTube views. Despite their meteoric rise, 4 Non Blondes disbanded in 1994, with lead vocalist Linda Perry going from her auspicious start in 4 Non Blondes to a wildly successful career as a songwriter, producer, label owner and, including such platinum records as Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” Gwen Stefani’s “What You Waiting For?” and P!nk’s “Get the Party Started.”

In 2025, multi-hyphenate songwriter/producer/performer/label owner/mentor/provocateur Linda Perry reunited with her original band 4 Non Blondes, which she first formed in the Bay Area in 1989 in the middle of an earthquake with co-founding bassist Christa Hillhouse. The two have now joined with drummer Dawn Richardson and guitarist Roger Rocha, both members of the original touring band, for first time in more than 33 years. “I put my feelers out into the universe,” said Perry about the reunion. “Playing some songs with 4 Non Blondes just seemed like a fun thing to do, in a way it hadn’t before now. I’ve been behind the scenes for far too long. I want to step out to be the artist I am. I’m just open to all the possibilities that I’ve created around me. I manifest things all the time.”

Perry set up a rehearsal in San Francisco, which she deemed “awkward at first,” but after getting together and playing, it proved promising enough for Linda to write “a bunch of new songs, revisit some old ones, and bam, we have an album. It’s really that simple. They’re all phenomenal players and now they get a chance to show that. I couldn’t ask for a better band to play these songs.”

On the heels of a successful reunion in 2025, Linda Perry and 4 Non Blondes went viral on TikTok with the “What’s Up/Beez In The Trap” mashup, reaching #1 on the platform’s trending song charts and generating more than 3 million user created videos. Notable celebrities who have done the trend include Madonna, J.Lo, Alex Cooper x Andy Cohen, Khloe Kardashian x Kylie Jenner, Amy Poehler x Hayley Williams, Gordon Ramsey, Joe Jonas x Khalid, Jessica Alba and many more.