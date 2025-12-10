Mobile Arena Announces Leadership Team With Erik Hudson And Willie J. William

MOBILE, AL (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services including venue development, venue management, hospitality, and sponsorship sales, today announced that Erik Hudson has been named General Manager of the new Mobile Arena, overseeing all venue operations, event programming, staff development, partnerships, and community engagement for the venue opening in 2027. Additionally, Willie J. Williams has been appointed Assistant General Manager, beginning in January 2026, to work supporting daily operations, pre-opening planning, staffing, and project coordination.

“Erik and Willie bring extensive industry experience and confident leadership to our venues in the region,” said Greg O’Dell, President of Venue Management, Oak View Group. “Erik has consistently demonstrated his ability to launch new venues, strengthen community relationships, and build teams that deliver exceptional experiences. Willie’s decades of hands-on operational expertise across a variety of venue types will be invaluable as we continue to grow. Together, they provide a strong foundation for Oak View Group in Mobile.”

Hudson joins OVG and Mobile Arena with relevant experience across live entertainment, venue management, and sports, including guiding major new-construction openings and advancing regional tourism initiatives. In Mobile, he will also play a key role in OVG’s broader venue strategy, working closely with the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center and the Saenger Theatre to strengthen coordination and elevate the city’s event landscape.

“I’m grateful to the OVG team and the City of Mobile leadership for their confidence in me for this critical role,” said Hudson. “The new arena represents a major investment in the future of Mobile, and I’m committed to leading a venue that the entire community can be proud of. Our focus will be on strong operations, great programming, and creating exceptional experiences and memories.”

Hudson most recently served as General Manager of the Mountain America Center and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center in Idaho Falls. The $70 million venue opened in 2022 and quickly ranked among the Top 200 venues nationwide in ticket sales and revenue. Under his leadership, the venue was a finalist for Pollstar’s “New Venue of the Year,” and he received VenuesNow’s “NextGen Award.” He also served on the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Board and the Yellowstone Teton Territory tourism committee, and in 2025 he was named one of Eastern Idaho’s “Four Under 40” for his work in regional economic development.

Hudson’s experience also includes significant sports and venue operations leadership. He helped guide the Idaho Falls Spud Kings to a National Championship in 2025 and prepared the franchise to host the Dineen Cup Championship in 2026. He previously served as General Manager of the Utah Grizzlies in the ECHL. Before his tenure in Idaho, he held leadership roles in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he oversaw daily arena operations, major concerts, and capital projects. Hudson began his career in Birmingham at the Pelham Civic Complex, where he supported key upgrades and the return of professional hockey to the area. Erik and his family look forward to returning to Alabama.

Williams brings more than 40 years of experience in venue operations, project oversight, and large-scale event support across major sports and entertainment facilities. His background includes leadership roles at OVG Tulsa where he oversaw daily operations for the BOK Center and convention center complex; event-conversion leadership at Philips Arena in Atlanta; and key managerial roles at the Pensacola Civic Center. Williams began his career in the Gulf Coast region, and his deep familiarity with live entertainment operations has made him a respected industry leader nationwide.

“I’m honored to join the team and help prepare this arena for opening and beyond,” said Williams. “I’ve built my career around strengthening operations and supporting the teams who make venues run at their best, and I’m looking forward to bringing that experience to Mobile.”