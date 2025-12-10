Nicole Thomas Promoted to Managing Director At Virgin Music Group South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, SA (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group has promoted Nicole Thomas to the role of Managing Director of South Africa.

Thomas will oversee label operations for Virgin’s South Africa office and previously served as Co-Country Manager of Virgin Music Group, South Africa.

Before she joined Virgin Music, Thomas previously served as General Manager at the independent distributor Electromode. She also helped to manage CSR Studios, one of South Africa’s leading recording facilities

“Nicole has guided our South African business with a focus and energy that has made a real difference for our labels in the region,” said JT Myers, Co-CEO of Virgin Music Group. “Nicole’s deep relationships within the artist and business community make her the perfect executive to continue to lead our growth in South Africa.”

“I’m grateful to JT Myers and Nat Pastor for putting their faith in me to continue to lead our team in South Africa as we expand our collaboration with South Africa’s music entrepreneurs to develop innovative artists in the region,” said Thomas.

“As we continue to work alongside our label clients in the region, Nicole’s knowledge and relationships will continue to play an integral role in our success. Over the last two years, under Thomas’ leadership, Virgin has had an exceptionally successful run,” said Michael Roe, Managing Director of Virgin Music Group Africa, Middle East, and Asia (AMEA).

Following his promotion, Virgin also announced several additional promotions, including: