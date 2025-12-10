The Mavericks’ Raul Malo, Dead At 60

NASHVILLE TN (CelebrityAccess) — Raul Malo, the frontman and founder of the long-running progressive country band The Mavericks, has died. He was 60.

In a post shared on his official social media pages, his wife confirmed the news of his passing: “At 8:52 pm on December 8th, 2025, my love… our boys’ father… a devoted son and brother… and a friend to so many, gained his angel wings. He was called to do another gig — this time in the sky — and he’s flying high like an eagle.”

The statement continued: “No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did. Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment.”

While a specific cause of death was not immediately disclosed, Malo had been open about his health struggles. In 2024, he announced a cancer diagnosis, and later revealed in September that the disease had spread to his spinal cord and brain.

Malo was hospitalized last week ahead of a pair of tribute shows in his honor at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville over the weekend. The events helped raise funds to support the veteran country artist’s battle with cancer.

A Florida native of Cuban descent, Malo formed The Mavericks in Miami in 1989. Blending country, rock, and Latin rhythms, he served as the group’s lead vocalist and primary songwriter. After the band went on hiatus in 2000, Malo carved out a successful solo career spanning nine albums, culminating in his 2023 release, Say Less.

He was also a member of the collective Los Super Seven, alongside artists such as Rick Trevino, David Hidalgo, and Wil-Dog Abers.

Malo reformed The Mavericks in 2012, launching a renewed period of extensive touring and recording. In 2015, the group cemented their comeback by winning the Americana Music Award for Duo/Group of the Year for their eighth studio album, Mono.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, and three sons: Dino, Victor, and Max.