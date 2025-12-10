Warner Music Australasia & SE Asia Restructures Senior Team to Accelerate Global Artist Pipeline

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Australasia and SE Asia announced a round of senior staff promotions designed to strengthen its domestic artist pipeline while raising the profile of the region’s artists with international fans.

The promotions include Alex Young, who was named Vice President, Domestic Artists, Warner Music Australasia. In her new role, Young will assume oversight of all domestic areas including A&R, creative, and marketing, focusing on nurturing local talent.

Warner also announced the promotion of Dan Ellis to the role of VP, International Artist Strategy, Warner Music Australasia and SE Asia. In his new role, Ellis will take point on the label group’s global offering to its international artists across SE Asia and Australasia.

Dan Ellis will be supported by:

Lucy Baker , who is promoted to Head of PR, Artist Relations & Wellbeing , where she will lead PR, artist relations, and radio promotional efforts for Australia and New Zealand.

Jordon Dionatos , who has been named International Artist Strategy Lead, Australasia .

Lisan Yee, who will be International Artist Strategy Lead, SE Asia, and will be based in Singapore.

The round of promotions also includes Charlotte Kindred, who is promoted to Head of Domestic Artist Strategy, Warner Music Australasia, and Sarah Thomas, who is promoted to Artist Relations & Promotions Manager Australasia Export.

In their new roles, Kindred will lead the day-to-day execution of domestic and export strategy, and in her newly created and unique role, Thomas will focus on establishing new global networks and export opportunities for Australasian artists.

WMG also announced the appointment of Manny Kupelian to the new role of Head of Creator Strategy, reporting jointly to Ellis and Young. She will oversee the Creator & Influencer team across the region. Mat Buck is promoted to GM, Streaming, Social & Community, while Luke Vespa has been announced as Streaming & Partnerships Lead, reporting to Buck.

“These strategic appointments reflect our unwavering commitment to our mission, to take our local artists global and make our global artists local. With an expanded regional footprint, we are now better positioned than ever to deliver on this mission. This new structure combines agility with deep specialization, ensuring we have precisely the right expertise to seize on the dynamic opportunities across our region. I’m immensely proud to promote this exceptional group of leaders who will drive our continued growth while keeping our extraordinary artists at the heart of everything we do,” Dan Rosen said.