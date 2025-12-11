BLACKPINK’s Rosé Signs With WME

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated star Rosé has signed with WME for representation in all areas of her career.

Rosé is best known as a member of the popular K-Pop group BLACKPINK but has launched a successful solo career. Her first studio album, rosie and its hit single “APT.” (with Bruno Mars) became the highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 and highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 and US Top 40 radio when it was released earlier this year.

She is currently nominated for three Grammys for “APT.” – Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

“ROSÉ is a creative force with a voice that transcends borders and languages,” said Lucy Dickins, Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring at WME. “We are honoured to welcome her to WME and excited to support her as she continues to shatter records, break new ground as a solo artist and reach even greater heights in her music career. She is unstoppable.”