GoDigital Music Announces A $115 Million Catalog Deal, Including Music From Latin Music Icon Marc Anthony

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The multifaceted entertainment company GoDigital Music announced the acquisition of multiple catalogs of Latin music, including a “substantial acquisition” of music from Latin recording artist Marc Anthony.

The acquisition, valued at approximately $115 million, of more than 30,000 tracks, includes Marc Anthony hits such as “Vivir Mi Vida,” “Rain Over Me,” and “Ahora Quien,” among others.

The newly-acquired catalog is anchored by a collection of Regional Mexican music from the 1980s to 2000s, spanning genres including Ranchera, Norteño, Banda, Corridos, and Cumbia, with an average age of earnings exceeding 20 years.

The transaction also includes catalogs from Saving Abel, Slum Village, Los Socios del Ritmo, Marisela, 3BallMTY, Tierra Cali, and LDNE.

“Latin music isn’t just growing, it’s the new global soundtrack. These catalog acquisitions reinforce GoDigital Music’s commitment to investing in culturally relevant music IP and building platforms that connect artists with audiences across generations and geographies,” GoDigital Founder Jason Peterson said.

“It was a very complex deal to structure and close,” said Alessandro Fiorotto, who led the transaction as CFO for Cinq Music, a GoDigital Music company. “We’re grateful for the collaboration with all parties involved and delighted to have brought this across the line.”