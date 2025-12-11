NYCFC Selects Legends Global As Official Food & Beverage Partner For Etihad Park

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York City Football Club has selected Legends Global as the Official Food and Beverage Operating Partner at the team’s future home pitch, Etihad Park.

Etihad Park is New York City’s first-ever soccer-specific stadium and is being built with space for more than 25,000 fans. The new stadium is 100% privately financed and will be the first fully electric outdoor sports stadium in the country.

The stadium is part of Willets Point, a new mixed-use district in Queens that will feature 2,500 housing units, a new 650-seat public school, a brand-new hotel, and more than 150,000 square feet of public open space.

Etihad Park is scheduled to open in time for the 2027 MLS regular season.

“Food is an essential part of New York City’s identity that reflects its diversity and creativity, and we are committed to bringing that spirit to life within Etihad Park,” said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. “With Legends Global’s operational expertise and our commitment to showcasing local chefs and restaurants, we’re ensuring that the taste and spirit of New York City are authentically represented in every corner of Etihad Park. We’re looking forward to making some exciting announcements about the incredible chefs and restaurants we’ll be working with over the next 12 months.”