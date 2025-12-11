Rebecca Allen Named Chief Artist And Strategy Officer At UMG UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group UK announced the promotion of Rebecca Allen to the newly-created post of Chief Artist and Strategy Officer.

Allen’s expanded portfolio will see her support UMG’s fleet of UK labels, including the Island-EMI label group and the Polydor label group, which includes Polydor, Capitol UK and 0207 Def Jam – Decca, Fontana and Universal Music Recordings.

In her new role, Allen will continue to lead the Audience, Media & Strategy (AMS) and Artist Relations teams and will coordinate with UMG UK’s International Marketing and Globe creative teams, together with US and affiliate partners.

Allen joined UMG in 1999 as a press assistant before she was named Director of Media at Decca, and later Managing Director and then President. In 2020, Allen became President of EMI Records (later joined by Jo Charrington as Co-President in 2022), with successful releases from artists such as Taylor Swift, Elton John, Olivia Dean and Take That, among others.

In addition to her work at UMG, Allen is also a Trustee of the BRIT School, and was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by Trinity Laban Conservatoire in 2023 among other accolades.

“Stepping into this role means a great deal to me. Supporting artists and helping them realize their ambitions has driven me throughout my career, and it’s something I care about deeply. I’ve been fortunate to work with so many inspiring artists, managers and colleagues, and I’m excited to deepen those relationships as we continue building a creative, collaborative and artist-first environment at UMG UK,” Allen said.

“Becky is an exceptional executive whose experience across many different parts of the company gives her unique insight into the artist journey. This new role will empower her to ensure that every part of UMG is harnessed and activated for the benefit of the artist,” added Dickon Stainer, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group UK and Ireland.