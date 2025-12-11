WCM Combines Global Sync Under Rich Robinson

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM) announced a realignment of its global sync operations, combining frontline, catalog, and now Production Music sync teams under Rich Robinson, EVP, Global Synchronization and Media.

As part of the realignment, Production Music’s VP, Creative Licensing, Gavin Caroll, will now report directly to Robinson, unifying WCM’s strategic approach to generating opportunities for the company’s repertoire.

Additionally, Robinson will assume oversight of Warner Chappell’s Audio Asset division, collaborating with team leader Kailey Tenn to manage the publisher’s catalog of recordings.

He will also continue to oversee WCM’s global film, TV, and media music division.

Robinson has been a part of the WCM team since 2018 and was named EVP and Global Head of Synchronization in October 2019.

“Sync is such a powerful bridge between our songwriters and audiences around the world. By bringing these teams together, we’re unlocking new creative potential – working smarter, moving faster, and delivering a more integrated, end-to-end experience for our partners. I’m thankful to Guy, Carianne, and everyone across Warner Chappell for their support as we take this important next step in strengthening this core part of our business,” Robinson stated.

“We’re always looking for ways to evolve and ensure Warner Chappell serves as a forward-thinking music publisher – built for the modern era and ready for the future. This move is an important step in working even more strategically to deliver the greatest possible value for our songwriters. Rich and his team have done an exceptional job driving our sync business, and with these functions under his leadership, Warner Chappell will continue to innovate and lead in this important space,” added Carianne Marshall, Co-Chair & COO, Warner Chappell Music.