Live Nation Acquires A Majority Stake In Santiago’s Movistar Arena

SANTIAGO, Chile (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment announced it has acquired a majority stake in Santiago’s Movistar Arena through a partnership with BeLive Entertainment Group.

The 15,000-capacity venue is a key part of Santiago’s live entertainment ecosystem, with the venue hosting more than 170 shows a year, including international touring artists, regional acts, and homegrown Chilean talent.

Through their partnership with BeLive, Live Nation will focus on upgrading production capabilities and expanding content offerings at the arena.

“Latin America is one of the most vibrant live music regions in the world, and Chile is a critical stop for artists touring the continent,” said Live Nation CEO and President Michael Rapino. “Partnering with BeLive allows us to strengthen what already works, bring in more great shows, and continue growing the live experience for fans across the region.”

“This partnership marks an important new chapter for Movistar Arena,” said Daniel Hiller, CEO of BeLive Entertainment Group. “Live Nation’s global expertise, combined with the arena’s deep connection to Chilean audiences, will help us continue delivering world-class experiences for some of the most passionate fans anywhere. This allows us to elevate our programming, expand opportunities for artists and fans, and ensure the venue remains a regional benchmark for years to come.”

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.