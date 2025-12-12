New Jersey’s Mayo Performing Arts Center Pacts With True Tickets

MORRISTOWN, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC), one of Northern New Jersey’s leading cultural centers and home to the New Jersey Ballet, announced it has partnered with True Tickets.

The deal will see True Tickets provide mobile-first, contactless ticketing and an enhanced patron experience to fans while providing access control and granular information about ticket sharing to

Since late November, audiences at MPAC have been receiving digital tickets via True Tickets’ and the rollout will apply to upcoming programming starting with MPAC’s 2025–2026 season.

“Every decision we make at MPAC is centered around creating a welcoming, world-class experience for our patrons,” said Ed Kirchdoerffer, Chief Operating Officer, Mayo Performing Arts Center. “This partnership with True Tickets is a natural evolution of that commitment—giving our audiences a simpler, more secure way to enjoy the performances they love, while helping us build stronger, more meaningful connections with everyone who walks through our doors.”

“MPAC is an anchor of the arts in New Jersey and a beloved destination for artists and audiences alike,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “My wife and I catch shows there often because it’s part of the local rhythm for so many of us, and I’ve seen firsthand how special the experience is for the community. We’re proud to support their team with a smart, secure solution that elevates every aspect of the patron journey from purchase to performance.”